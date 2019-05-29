Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy CRAW. View Sign Service Information Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel 467 Wairakei Rd Christchurch , Canterbury 033599018 Death Notice



(nee Ashworth):

Passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Summerset Wigram, Christchurch, aged 87 years. Dorothy was a kind and fun loving lady who selflessly gave of herself until she was unable. She loved her family and friends dearly and lived for their calls and visits. We are terribly sad to see her go, but relieved to know she is now at peace. Dearly loved wife for 63 years of the late Rex Craw, treasured mother and mother-in-law of Tim and Sue, Richard and Danielle, Nigel, Andrea and Mark Tibbotts, cherished nana of James, and Philip; Belinda, Reuben, and Lydia; Robson; Courtney, and Nick; and adoring great-nana of Tyler, Blake, and Lexie-Rose; and Milly, and George. Many thanks to the lovely, caring staff at Summerset Retirement Village. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Dorothy Craw, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Dorothy's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, June 4, at 2.00pm, private interment thereafter.







