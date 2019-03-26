Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



(ex RNZ-WAAF) (Formerly of Totara Valley, South Canterbury, and Redwood, Christchurch) At Christchurch on March 24, 2019, in her 97th year, in the care of her loving family. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jeff and Louise, Rowly and Diana, Neville and April, Barry and Lillian, and a loved nana and grandma of 12 grandchildren and 15 great- grandchildren. Former member of Hazelburn WDFF, NZ Women's Institute - Redwood, and Probus - Redwood. Messages may be addressed to The Brown Family c/- PO Box 31322, Ilam, Christchurch 8444. A Service for Dorothy will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, March 29, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.







