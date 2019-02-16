Acknowledgment

BRADBURN,

Dorothy (Edna):

Edna's family sincerely thank all the wonderful staff at WesleyCare for their compassionate care of Edna over the past 5 years or so. Your carers were excellent and we all so appreciated the extra touches you gave to make Edna's life so much better. The Guard of Honour was a lovely mark of respect by the staff. Our thanks to Dr Robyn Hay for her kindly care of Edna over her final months. A huge thank you to Roddy, Craig, Rob and all the team at Canterbury Christian Funerals for all their help and guidance in ensuring Edna's last wishes were fulfilled with such respect and compassion. We thank Rob Cope-Williams for his part in making Edna's funeral service so special and a fitting farewell. Edna's life of nearly 101 years was enriched by all her family and friends she spent time with along the way and most especially in her latter years. Edna's ashes were interred with her late husband Frank on Valentine's Day, reuniting them after 42 years apart. We thank all those people who supported the family through cards, phone calls and attendance at Edna's funeral. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement.



