Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



23.01.1935 – 16.04.2019

Passed away at St Allisa Lifecare with her daughter at her side. Dearly loved wife of the late Mac, much loved mother of Gail, Geoffrey, and the late Gary, and mother-in-law to Greg and Debbie. Loved Nana of Graham and Toni; and Chelsea. Loved Dot Nanny of Tayla, Nick, Sam, Alena and Shelley; and Great-Nana (Dorothy) of Chloe. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the amazing staff at St Allisa Lifecare for their wonderful care and support. At Dot's request a private family service will be held at a later date. Messages to the Baker family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.







BAKER, Dorothy May (Dot):23.01.1935 – 16.04.2019Passed away at St Allisa Lifecare with her daughter at her side. Dearly loved wife of the late Mac, much loved mother of Gail, Geoffrey, and the late Gary, and mother-in-law to Greg and Debbie. Loved Nana of Graham and Toni; and Chelsea. Loved Dot Nanny of Tayla, Nick, Sam, Alena and Shelley; and Great-Nana (Dorothy) of Chloe. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the amazing staff at St Allisa Lifecare for their wonderful care and support. At Dot's request a private family service will be held at a later date. Messages to the Baker family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. Published in The Press on Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers