  • "So very sorry to hear of Nanas passing. A life well lived...."
    - Julia Milley

BAKER, Dorothy May (Dot):
23.01.1935 – 16.04.2019
Passed away at St Allisa Lifecare with her daughter at her side. Dearly loved wife of the late Mac, much loved mother of Gail, Geoffrey, and the late Gary, and mother-in-law to Greg and Debbie. Loved Nana of Graham and Toni; and Chelsea. Loved Dot Nanny of Tayla, Nick, Sam, Alena and Shelley; and Great-Nana (Dorothy) of Chloe. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the amazing staff at St Allisa Lifecare for their wonderful care and support. At Dot's request a private family service will be held at a later date. Messages to the Baker family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.

Published in The Press on Apr. 20, 2019
