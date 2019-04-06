ANDREWS,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy ANDREWS.
Dorothy Sheila (Sheila):
On April 3, 2019, suddenly at home, in her 94th year. Loved mum of Carol, Margaret, and Peter. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Dorothy Andrews, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Sheila's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Tuesday, April 9, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press on Apr. 6, 2019