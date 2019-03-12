RIGBY, Doris Louisa
(nee Isherwood):
At Fitzgerald House, Christchurch, on Sunday, March 10, 2019, aged 100 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Guy. Loved step-mother of Russell and Pauline, Althea and Ron Ward, and the late Juliette. Loved step-grandmother of Garrick, Brennan, and Amy. Loved daughter of the late Frank and May Isherwood. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Philip and Phyllis Isherwood. Dearly loved aunt of David and Raiona, Brian and Beverley, Michael and Maree, Richard and Pauline and their families. In lieu of flowers donations to the City Mission would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Rigby Family, C/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The Funeral Service for Doris will be held at St Anne's Anglican Church, 7 Wilsons Road, St Martins, on Thursday, March 14 at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 12, 2019