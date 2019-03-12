Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris RIGBY. View Sign



(nee Isherwood):

At Fitzgerald House, Christchurch, on Sunday, March 10, 2019, aged 100 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Guy. Loved step-mother of Russell and Pauline, Althea and Ron Ward, and the late Juliette. Loved step-grandmother of Garrick, Brennan, and Amy. Loved daughter of the late Frank and May Isherwood. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Philip and Phyllis Isherwood. Dearly loved aunt of David and Raiona, Brian and Beverley, Michael and Maree, Richard and Pauline and their families. In lieu of flowers donations to the City Mission would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Rigby Family, C/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The Funeral Service for Doris will be held at St Anne's Anglican Church, 7 Wilsons Road, St Martins, on Thursday, March 14 at 2.00pm.







RIGBY, Doris Louisa(nee Isherwood):At Fitzgerald House, Christchurch, on Sunday, March 10, 2019, aged 100 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Guy. Loved step-mother of Russell and Pauline, Althea and Ron Ward, and the late Juliette. Loved step-grandmother of Garrick, Brennan, and Amy. Loved daughter of the late Frank and May Isherwood. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Philip and Phyllis Isherwood. Dearly loved aunt of David and Raiona, Brian and Beverley, Michael and Maree, Richard and Pauline and their families. In lieu of flowers donations to the City Mission would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Rigby Family, C/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The Funeral Service for Doris will be held at St Anne's Anglican Church, 7 Wilsons Road, St Martins, on Thursday, March 14 at 2.00pm. Published in The Press on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers