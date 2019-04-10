Doris MEHRTENS

Death Notice
Guest Book
  • " My deepest condolences to your family for the loss of..."
  • "My Condolences Les and family Regards Craig Morrison"
  • "A lovely lady! Our condolences to Dot's family at this sad..."
    - R&S Reeves

MEHRTENS,
Doris Elizabeth (Dot): NZOM
On Tuesday, April 9, 2019, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Allan (Banda), loved mother of Les, Robbie, Graeme, Adrian, the late John, Ken, Geoffrey, and Bruce. Loved mother-in-law, nana, great-nana, sister, aunty and friend of many. Messages to the Mehrtens family, 108 Keogans Road, Hokitika RD 2, 7882. A service to celebrate Dot's life will be held at Saint Andrews United Church, Fitzherbert Street, Hokitika, on Friday, April 12, commencing at 1.30pm. Following the service Dot will be laid to rest with Allan in the lawn Section of the Hokitika Cemetery.

logo
Published in The Press on Apr. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.