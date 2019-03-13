JONES, Doris Margaret
Shirley Louisa (Margaret):
Born May 1, 1936 in Waikari, formerly 8b Kyeburn Pl, Avonhead. Peacefully passed away at the Rita Angus Retirement Village, Wellington, on March 9, 2019 surrounded by family, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob. Adored Mum and mother-in-law of George and Andrea, Elizabeth (Liz) and Andrew, and Susan and Spencer, and grandmother of Amy, Daniel, Jordan, Nathan, Elyse and Matthew. Messages to the Jones Family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the celebration of Margaret's life at St Christopher's Church, 244 Avonhead Rd, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Avonhead Park Cemetery.
Published in The Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019