Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris JONES. View Sign



Shirley Louisa (Margaret):

Born May 1, 1936 in Waikari, formerly 8b Kyeburn Pl, Avonhead. Peacefully passed away at the Rita Angus Retirement Village, Wellington, on March 9, 2019 surrounded by family, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob. Adored Mum and mother-in-law of George and Andrea, Elizabeth (Liz) and Andrew, and Susan and Spencer, and grandmother of Amy, Daniel, Jordan, Nathan, Elyse and Matthew. Messages to the Jones Family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the celebration of Margaret's life at St Christopher's Church, 244 Avonhead Rd, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Avonhead Park Cemetery.







JONES, Doris MargaretShirley Louisa (Margaret):Born May 1, 1936 in Waikari, formerly 8b Kyeburn Pl, Avonhead. Peacefully passed away at the Rita Angus Retirement Village, Wellington, on March 9, 2019 surrounded by family, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob. Adored Mum and mother-in-law of George and Andrea, Elizabeth (Liz) and Andrew, and Susan and Spencer, and grandmother of Amy, Daniel, Jordan, Nathan, Elyse and Matthew. Messages to the Jones Family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the celebration of Margaret's life at St Christopher's Church, 244 Avonhead Rd, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Avonhead Park Cemetery. Published in The Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers