On March 23, 2019, peacefully at Parklane Retirement Village, in her 90th year. Dearly loved and treasured wife of the late Les. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Ellie (Elaine), and Ian and Jenny. Much loved nana and great-nana. Loved aunty of her niece and nephew in the U.K. Messages to the Williams family c/- P.O. Box 26112 Christchurch 8148. In lieu of flowers, donations to the S.P.C.A. would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A service to celebrate Doreen's life will be held in the Riccarton Community Church, 44 Elizabeth Street, on Thursday, March 28, at 1.00pm.







WILLIAMS, Doreen:On March 23, 2019, peacefully at Parklane Retirement Village, in her 90th year. Dearly loved and treasured wife of the late Les. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Ellie (Elaine), and Ian and Jenny. Much loved nana and great-nana. Loved aunty of her niece and nephew in the U.K. Messages to the Williams family c/- P.O. Box 26112 Christchurch 8148. In lieu of flowers, donations to the S.P.C.A. would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A service to celebrate Doreen's life will be held in the Riccarton Community Church, 44 Elizabeth Street, on Thursday, March 28, at 1.00pm. Published in The Press on Mar. 25, 2019

