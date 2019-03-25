Doreen WILLIAMS

Death Notice
Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of Doreens passing.My thoughts are with..."

WILLIAMS, Doreen:
On March 23, 2019, peacefully at Parklane Retirement Village, in her 90th year. Dearly loved and treasured wife of the late Les. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Ellie (Elaine), and Ian and Jenny. Much loved nana and great-nana. Loved aunty of her niece and nephew in the U.K. Messages to the Williams family c/- P.O. Box 26112 Christchurch 8148. In lieu of flowers, donations to the S.P.C.A. would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A service to celebrate Doreen's life will be held in the Riccarton Community Church, 44 Elizabeth Street, on Thursday, March 28, at 1.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Mar. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.