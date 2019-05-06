LANAUZE,
Doreen (Dor Dors, Dor):
On May 5, 2019, peacefully at Homestead Ilam; aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Laurie and loved mother and mother-in-law of Robert (deceased) and Chris, Jennifer (deceased), and Vicky and John Boswell. Adored nana of Aimee, Tom, Sarah, Tracey; Joe, and Kate, and a loved great-nana, sister, sister-in-law and aunty. Special thanks to all the staff at Homestead Ilam for their love and care. Messages to the Lanauze family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Wednesday, May 8, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on May 6, 2019