BELL, Doreen Elizabeth:
Passed away peacefully after a short illness on February 27, 2019, at Addington Lifestyle Care with family by her side, aged 89. A dearly loved wife of the late Lin Bell and former wife and friend of the late Lionel Jefcoate. A much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jenny and Graeme Watson, Anne and John Eggleston. A dearly loved nana of Emily, Rachel and husband James, Kate, and Thomas. Doreen's family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Addington Lifestyle Care for their loving care and support shown towards Doreen and her family. Messages to Doreen Bell's family, c/- PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A funeral service for Doreen will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Linwood Avenue, on Friday, March 8, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 6, 2019