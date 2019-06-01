ACKROYD, Doreen: 5 May 2019
ACKROYD, Bruce:
3 Nov 2018
The family of Doreen and Bruce wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy, kindness, love and support they have received following the sad passing of their dearly loved parents.
As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our sincere gratitude.
On June 2nd, Mum and Dad would have celebrated their 63rd Wedding Anniversary.
"Too well loved to ever be forgotten"
Published in The Press on June 1, 2019