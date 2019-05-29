ADORIAN, Doreen Virginia:
On May 24, 2019, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Jim. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Virginia, Gregory, and Jeni and Brent. Loving Nana of Rebecca and Justin, Jessica and Mark, Rezaré and Mike, Oliver and Natasha, and Jaden. Great-Nana of Ayla, Huna, Kiana, Cooper, Flynn, Archie, Freddie (deceased), Nate, Zac, Payton, and Luka.
"The earth laughs in flowers"
Mum's life was always about the beauty in life, just like her soul – so precious. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses from SARA and Ward 17, Christchurch Hospital, who all helped us through the last days. We would also like to thank Sue, the staff, and the residents at Cheviot Rest Home where Mum resided for the past three years. A private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on May 29, 2019