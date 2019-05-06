ACKROYD, Doreen May:
On May 5, 2019, peacefully at Burwood Hospital, after a short illness, in her 82nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce for 62 years, loved and cherished mother of David, Judith, John, and Marion, loved mother-in-law of Margaret and Justine. Much loved grandmother of Scott and Katie; Emma, Michael, Weilong and Priscilla, adored great-grandmother of Sophie and Riley; Eva and Lily.
Sadly missed along life's way, quietly remembered every day. No longer in our lives to share, but in our hearts,
you will always be there.
The service to celebrate Doreen's life will be held at St Saviour's Anglican Church, Kirk Road, Templeton, on Friday, May 10, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the family may be sent c/- PO Box 7244, Christchurch 8240.
In the care of
Published in The Press from May 6 to May 8, 2019