On Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Wairarapa Hospital. Loved husband and soulmate of Patricia. Loved father of Lisa and Matt Ward, Justin Ross and Awhina Rimene, and Aaron and Andi Fear-Ross. Beloved Dondy of his grandchildren; Blake, Liana and Arapeta, Sol; Anton and Mallory, Shontayne, Jacob; Luca, and Amelia. Loved great-grandfather of Tiaranui. Loved brother of Pauline, Kenneth, and Heather (all deceased) and brother-in-law of Tony Scott. A celebration of Don's life will be held at Crossway Church (formerly St Lukes), Queen Street, Masterton, on Monday, May 6, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Life Flight Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the church. A heartfelt thanks to the staff of Lansdowne Park Care Centre and HDU staff, Wairarapa Hospital, for their dedicated care of Don.

