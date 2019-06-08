PREECE,
Donald Douglas (Don):
On Thursday, June 6, 2019, peacefully in the loving presence of his family; aged 88 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Beverley for 64 years, loving father and father-in-law of Ross and Paula, Linda (Brisbane), Jim and Joanne (Sydney), loving granddad of Holly, Isaac, Oscar, Kristina, James, Nicholas and Ella, great-granddad of Jasper, Fletcher and Caitlin, brother-in-law of Warwick and the late Alison Seymour. Most grateful thanks to the doctors and medical teams of wards 19 and 23 Christchurch Hospital. No flowers by request. Messages to the Preece family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Memorial Service to celebrate Don's life will be held in the St Peter's Anglican Church Hall, Church Corner, Upper Riccarton, on Friday, June 14, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press from June 8 to June 12, 2019