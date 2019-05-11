Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald PREECE. View Sign Death Notice



(Dud, Grampy, Gramps,

Grandad, Don):

Passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019, aged 88 years. A man much loved and respected by his family and friends. He wants everyone to know he had a wonderful life, and has done everything he wanted to do. He said he wants ''no grieving, and for everyone to ''get on with life'' ''. Heartfelt thanks come from us all, to the people who cared for Dud in Ward C2 at Burwood Hospital. It would be hard to find a more caring, empathetic group of people - you helped him so much, and he thought you were all lovely! Passed unexpectedly at Burwood Hospital after a short illness. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Dud's request a private cremation has taken place.







