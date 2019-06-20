HOLDEN, Donald Charles:
On June 18, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospital. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Charlotte and Richard, Jonathan and Georgia, Nicholas and Jane, and Amy and Paul. Loved Grandfather of Alex, George, Sylvie, Josephine, Stephanie, Holly and Bella. Loved brother of Mary and the late John. Messages to the Holden family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A Funeral Service will be held at the Harewood Memorial Gardens and Crematorium, on Saturday, June 22, at 2.30pm.
Published in The Press from June 20 to June 22, 2019