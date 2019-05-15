HAWTIN,
Donald William (Don):
On May 13, 2019, suddenly but peacefully at Redwood Retirement Village, Blenheim. In his 91st year. Much loved husband of Margaret. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Graeme and Shirley Hawtin; Peter and Janice Saunders (Christchurch); the late Pauline and Jack Gibson; the late Beryl and Ivan Pask. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Special thanks to the staff of Redwood Retirement Village for their love and care shown to Don. At Don's request, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on May 15, 2019