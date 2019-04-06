Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald HAMILTON. View Sign



Donald Glanville (Don):

On April 4, 2019, peacefully at Windsor House, aged 86 years. Much loved husband of Ann, and loved father and father-in-law of Phil and Lisa, Anna and Dave, Nick and Clare, loved grandfather of Thompson, Frida, Leo; Bella, Jack; Ruby, Isaac, and Eddie, loved brother of Bruce, and Ross. Messages may be addressed to the family of The Family of the late Don Hamilton, c/-PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to The MS and Parkinson's Society of Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Don will be held at Christ's College, Rolleston Avenue, on Wednesday, April 10, at 11.00am. Private cremation to follow.







HAMILTON,Donald Glanville (Don):On April 4, 2019, peacefully at Windsor House, aged 86 years. Much loved husband of Ann, and loved father and father-in-law of Phil and Lisa, Anna and Dave, Nick and Clare, loved grandfather of Thompson, Frida, Leo; Bella, Jack; Ruby, Isaac, and Eddie, loved brother of Bruce, and Ross. Messages may be addressed to the family of The Family of the late Don Hamilton, c/-PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to The MS and Parkinson's Society of Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Don will be held at Christ's College, Rolleston Avenue, on Wednesday, April 10, at 11.00am. Private cremation to follow. Published in The Press on Apr. 6, 2019

