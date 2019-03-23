GAUDIN,
Donald James (Don):
Peacefully on March 21, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Jean, and much loved father of Margot, Andrew and Julie, and much loved father-in-law of Selcuk, Colleen, and Gordon. Treasured Grandad of Alexander, Ebru, and Ella; Laura and Hamish; Harrison, Jack, and Fergus. Messages to the Gaudin family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In accordance with Don's wishes a private funeral service has been held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 23, 2019