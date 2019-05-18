Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



After a short battle with cancer, Foxy passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Aged 61 years. Dearly loved son of Shona, aka "mummies first born" and son of the late Bill. Much loved brother of Jo and good friend to John. Loved brother of Neville, Jackie, Vivienne and brother-in-law to their partners Grant, John and Robin. Loved by Abbey who will always hold a special place in her heart for Foxy. Loved special uncle by his niece and nephews, and great-uncle to Kaela. An adored and loved cousin and friend. He was respected and held a special place in the hearts of many from all walks of life. A colourful character who made everyone's family his own and left his mark where ever he went. A private cremation is being held and Foxy has asked for everyone to celebrate his life in their own way. Special thanks to all the nurses, staff and friends involved in his care that took him on his final journey.

R.I.P. "Foxy"







