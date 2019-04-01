DUNLEA, Donald William:
(late of Rakaia) Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on March 28, 2019, aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of Colleen, and a dearly loved Dad of Carmen, and Craig and Helena. Most dearly loved Grandy of Malaika, Tayla, Josh, and Cody. Loved son of the late Grace and Ken, brother of the late Ross, and Jill, and Ian and Sharon. Loved uncle to all his nephews. Loved son-in-law of Eric and the late June Gardiner, and brother-in-law of Jeanette and Bernard Doody, and a loved uncle. Special thanks to all those who cared for Donald in the recent months. Messages to 18 Elizabeth Avenue, Rakaia. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Rakaia Volunteer Fire Brigade would be much appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Donald's life will be held at the Rakaia Community Centre, Elizabeth Avenue, on Thursday, April 4, commencing at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium.
"At Peace"
Published in The Press from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019