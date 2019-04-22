CAROLAN,
Donald Frederick (Don):
On April 19, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, in his 84th year. Beloved husband and life-long best friend of Ngaere, loved and treasured father and father-in-law of Geoff and Jo, Angela and Bruce, Richard and Jo, loved grandfather of Liam, Lilly, and Noah; Jessica, and Nathan; Amelia, and Harry. Loved brother of Noreen Cleary, loved brother-in-law of Robyn and Brian, and loved uncle of James, and Emma. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Don Carolan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Order of St John would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Don's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, April 26, at 10.00am. Private interment thereafter.
Published in The Press on Apr. 22, 2019