On May 18, 2019, suddenly at home in his sleep, in his 93rd year. Dearly beloved and treasured husband of nearly 49 years of the late Onelia (nee Cavallin). Dearly beloved and treasured father of Marco and Maria Veronese. Dearly beloved brother and brother-in-law of Italo (dec) and Iolanda Veronese, Dorina and Michael O'Neill (both dec), Nadillo and Elena Veronese (dec), Noemi and Michal Balan (dec, Akl), Adriana and Giulio Santus (dec, Italy), Sergio Veronese (dec, Akl), Teresa and Gelo Resul (both dec, Akl), Zeff and Gwen Veronese, Ennio and Jan Veronese, Sr Adolfa (Giuseppina) Cavallin (dec, Italy), Lina and Verginio Bonato (both dec, Italy), Adelia Cavallin (dec, Italy), Carmela and Luigi Candiotto (dec, Italy), Marcello and Maria Cavallin (both dec, Italy), Tarcisio (dec) and Samuela Cavallin (Italy), Ferdinando (dec) and Ida Cavallin (Italy), Giovanni and Agnese Cavallin (Italy), Pio and Sandra Cavallin (both dec, Italy). A much loved uncle and great-uncle of all his nieces and nephews, both in NZ and Italy. Loved cousin of Benny Forney (dec USA). A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Pro-Cathedral, 373 Manchester Street, Christchurch, on Thursday, May 23, at 11.30am. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at the Church, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 6.30pm.







VERONESE, Dino Aldo:On May 18, 2019, suddenly at home in his sleep, in his 93rd year. Dearly beloved and treasured husband of nearly 49 years of the late Onelia (nee Cavallin). Dearly beloved and treasured father of Marco and Maria Veronese. Dearly beloved brother and brother-in-law of Italo (dec) and Iolanda Veronese, Dorina and Michael O'Neill (both dec), Nadillo and Elena Veronese (dec), Noemi and Michal Balan (dec, Akl), Adriana and Giulio Santus (dec, Italy), Sergio Veronese (dec, Akl), Teresa and Gelo Resul (both dec, Akl), Zeff and Gwen Veronese, Ennio and Jan Veronese, Sr Adolfa (Giuseppina) Cavallin (dec, Italy), Lina and Verginio Bonato (both dec, Italy), Adelia Cavallin (dec, Italy), Carmela and Luigi Candiotto (dec, Italy), Marcello and Maria Cavallin (both dec, Italy), Tarcisio (dec) and Samuela Cavallin (Italy), Ferdinando (dec) and Ida Cavallin (Italy), Giovanni and Agnese Cavallin (Italy), Pio and Sandra Cavallin (both dec, Italy). A much loved uncle and great-uncle of all his nieces and nephews, both in NZ and Italy. Loved cousin of Benny Forney (dec USA). A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Pro-Cathedral, 373 Manchester Street, Christchurch, on Thursday, May 23, at 11.30am. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at the Church, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 6.30pm. Published in The Press on May 21, 2019

