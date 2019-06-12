TAYLOR, Diane Eleanor:
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 10, 2019, in her 76th year. Dearly loved and treasured wife of Doug, daughter of the late Olive and Bill Bray, and sister of the late Max Bray. Dearly loved mother of Tracey and Louise, mother-in-law of Mike and Dave, and grandmother of Georgia, Libby and Lachlan. The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Windsorcare for the care and love shown to Diane and her family during the last months of Diane's life. Messages may be addressed to the Taylor family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Diane's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Friday, June 14, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on June 12, 2019