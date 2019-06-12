Diane TAYLOR

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane TAYLOR.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

TAYLOR, Diane Eleanor:
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 10, 2019, in her 76th year. Dearly loved and treasured wife of Doug, daughter of the late Olive and Bill Bray, and sister of the late Max Bray. Dearly loved mother of Tracey and Louise, mother-in-law of Mike and Dave, and grandmother of Georgia, Libby and Lachlan. The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Windsorcare for the care and love shown to Diane and her family during the last months of Diane's life. Messages may be addressed to the Taylor family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Diane's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Friday, June 14, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on June 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.