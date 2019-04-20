ANDREWS, Diana Winifred
(previously Allen)
(nee Knowles):
On April 14, 2019, at Fitzgerald Complex, aged 91 years. Sister and sister-in-law of Murray and Margaret Knowles, Pauline and the late Roger Knowles, and Lloyd and Rose Knowles. Mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Cath Allen, Michael Allen, Simon Allen, and David Allen. A loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Diana Andrews family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Diana's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Sts, Richmond, on Wednesday, April 24, at 4.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Apr. 20, 2019