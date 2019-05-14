NORMAN,
Desmond Reginald (Des):
On Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Blenheim. Aged 84 years. Much loved partner and friend of Gloria Marfell. Loved father and father-in-law of Fiona and Matthew Smith, and Rachel and Maurice Brown. Much loved Opa of Rosie, Sophie, and Lucy; Charlotte, Arabella, and Joshua. Loved stepfather of Andrew Marfell, and Jamie and Karen Marfell. Loved step-grandfather of Pia; Ashley, and Olivia. Loved brother of the late Don Norman and brother-in-law of Lynn Williams. Special thanks to the staff at Waterlea Lifecare. Messages may be sent to the Norman Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Alzheimers Marlborough would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to 8 Wither Road, Blenheim 7201. A farewell service for Des will be held at the Church of the Nativity, Alfred Street, Blenheim, on Thursday, May 16, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on May 14, 2019