On Friday, March 8, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Aged 92 years. Beloved husband of the late Marie. Father and father-in-law to Ann and Paul Jarman, Gerry McSweeney and Anne Saunders, Kathy and Les Watson, Bill McSweeney and Margaret Moretti. A very special grandad to his 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Messages to the McSweeney family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013, or www.heavenaddress.co.nz Des' family thank the staff at Chatswood Retirement Village, Ward 12 Christchurch Hospital, and the Akaroa community for all their loving care of Des. A Requiem Mass for Des will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Spencer Street, Addington, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 2.00pm. Burial will take place at the Akaroa Cemetery on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11.00am.
