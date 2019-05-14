HESLIP, Desmond (Des):
Passed away at Grey Base Hospital, Greymouth, on May 12, 2019, aged 84. Dearly loved husband of Crystal, cherished dad and father-in-law of Neal (Christchurch), Vivianne and Dave (Katoomba), Fern and Kevin Greenem (Takaka), Martin (Greymouth), Angela (Christchurch), Bryan and Viv (Cobden), and the late Kerry, deeply loved grandad of his 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, a loved uncle, cousin, and a friend of many. Messages to 1 Sturge Street, Cobden 7802. At Des' request a private cremation has taken place on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.
Published in The Press on May 14, 2019