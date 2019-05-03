EASTWICK,
Desmond Frank (Des):
Ex Addington Railway Workshops. Passed away peacefully at Cashmere View Rest Home on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, aged 86 years. Beloved husband of Lois. Dearly loved father and father-in-law David and Beverley, and Lynley. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Rona (deceased) and Bob (deceased) Philips, John (deceased) and Jan Eastwick. Special thanks to the staff of Cashmere View for all their loving care of Des. Flowers appreciated or donations to St John Ambulance may be made online only at bit.ly/dfeastwick1519 Messages to the Eastwick Family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A funeral service for Des will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press from May 3 to May 4, 2019