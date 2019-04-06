TOPP, Deslie Velma:
On April 4, 2019, peacefully at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, aged 80 years. Loved wife of Norman. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Leanne Wilcox; Rodney and Sarah; and the late Karlene. Loved Gran to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to 15 Havelock Street, Renwick 7204. A celebration of Deslie's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Wednesday, April 10, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Apr. 6, 2019