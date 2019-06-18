ARMSTRONG,
Desley Antonia:
On June 16, 2019, peacefully surrounded by her family in her 87th year. Dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of Sue, Guy and Stella, and Nan to Jason, Allicia, David, Kerrie, Simon, Amanda and her 7 great-grandchildren. Thank you to the staff at Christchurch Hospital and Avon Lifecare for the love and care shown to Desley during her time with them. Messages to the Armstrong family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Desley will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday, June 19 at 2.30pm.
Published in The Press on June 18, 2019