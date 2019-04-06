MANNING,
|
Derrick Alan Reginald:
Passed away peacefully with family by his side on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, aged 84 years. Loved husband of Julie, and a dearly loved father, father-in-law and Grandad of Kylie and Jamie, Anne-Maree, Shaun, and Harry Reith (Geraldine), Erin and Mark, Jacob, and Laura Gleeson (England). We are very grateful and appreciative for the wonderful care of Derrick at Talbot Park, Timaru. Messages to 24 Walnut Drive, Geraldine 7930. At Derrick's request a private family farewell has been held.
