WILSON, Derek John:
Passed peacefully in his sleep at his home in Heathcote, Christchurch, on February 18, 2019, aged 84 years. Son of Eileen and Robert Wilson (late of Eiffelton, Ashburton), brother and brother-in-law of Zita and Jack, Gordon and Fay, Ronald and Lorraine. Remembered by his sons, Jason; Corin and Paul and remembered by Claire Wilson. Grandfather of Natalia and Hugo, Magnus, Greta, and Ettore. Messages may be sent to Paul Wilson, 49 Shelly Bay Road, Beachlands, Auckland 2018. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held at a later date (details to be advised).
Published in The Press on Mar. 2, 2019