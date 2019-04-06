MORRIS, Derek Charles:
On April 4, 2019 Derek passed away, peacefully at his home in Selwyn, after a short illness. Aged 71 years. Surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Jill Morris and the late Kay Morris; much loved father of Stacey Ward and Kate Morris, and step-father of Mitchell and Callan Tucker, and father-in-law of Darryn Ward; beloved 'Paps' of Jacob Pepper and Charley Ward; loved brother of Averil, Fred, and Sue and Gill. A celebration of Derek's life will be held at his home on Saturday April 13, at 1.30pm, at 8 Selwyn Road, Rolleston. We have the marquee and the music! BYO finger food, great memories, and a smile! See you there.
Published in The Press on Apr. 6, 2019