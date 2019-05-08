FRAMPTON, Dennis Joseph:
On May 6, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 73 years, dearly loved husband of Marilou (Lodie), much loved father and father-in-law of Brent and Teresa, Tania, Lisa and James, and the late Sonia, much loved grandad to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
"Always in our hearts"
Messages may be addressed to the family of The late Dennis Frampton, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Dennis will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Friday, May 10, at 10.30am, followed by interment in the Oxford Cemetery, Oxford at approx. 11.45am.
Published in The Press on May 8, 2019