CARTER, Dennis Charles:
Passed away at Nurse Maude Hospice in Lynn's arms on Sunday, April 21, 2019, aged 79 Years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Wayne and Jan, Tracey and Paul, Gary, and Anthony and Ann. Loved grandad and great-grandad of Samuel, Jessica, Tristan, Keely, Alex and Blake. Messages for Dennis' family may be posted to the Carter Family, C\- P O Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The Funeral Service for Dennis will be held at Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, CNR Keighleys Road and Lincwood Avenue,on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Apr. 24, 2019