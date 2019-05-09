O'MALLEY, Denis Bernard:
On May 7, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Nola. Loved father and father-in-law of Bede and Julie, Kevin and Catherine, Ann and Brian Emery, and Chris and Jo (London). Much loved Grandad of Rebecca, Brigit, Andrea, and Mark; James and Charles; Jane, Elizabeth, Tim, and Michael; Rafferty and Fraser, and proud great-Grandad of his 10 great-grandchildren. Messages to the O'Malley family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to the Sisters and Staff of Nazareth House and Ward 24 Christchurch Hospital. A Funeral Mass for Denis will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church, 90 Greers Road, Burnside, on Monday, May 13, at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Avonhead Park Cemetery, Hawthornden Road.
Published in The Press from May 9 to May 11, 2019