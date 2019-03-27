Denis DAVEY

DAVEY, Denis Robert:
On March 24, 2019, at Burwood Hospital, aged 88 years. Loved husband of Joyce, and father and father-in-law of Robert, and Allie and Brian. Granddad of Matthew, Allanah; Josh, and Kate. Fondly remembered by his family in England. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Denis Davey, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Memorial Service for Denis will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 6.00pm.

Published in The Press on Mar. 27, 2019
