McDONALD,
Delwyn Elizabeth:
On May 29, 2019, passed peacefully at her home with her close family around her, after a courageous battle. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon, loved and loving mother of Robert, Christopher, Phillip, Angela and Amanda. Dearly loved Nana of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved twin sister of the late Don Brosnan, and the late Noeline, and aunty to her nieces and nephews. Messages may be sent to the Mc Donald family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A service to Celebrate Delwyn's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Thursday, June 6, at 1.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 1, 2019