CRAZE,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delma CRAZE.
Delma Regina Margaret:
On March 27, 2019, passed away peacefully at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken, loved mother and mother-in-law of Neville and Tania, Simon, Nicola, and the late Andrea. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Ngaio Marsh for their exceptional love and care of Delma. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Delma Craze, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Delma's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 30, 2019