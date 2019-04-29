Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



(Dee) (nee Rodgers):

On April 27, 2019, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family after a brave struggle, at Ashburton Hospital, aged 70. Dearly loved wife and best mate of Tom for 47 years, amazingly loving and devoted mother and mother-in-law of Jan and Greg White, Mark and Phillipa, Brad and Emma. Fun-loving Gran-Dee to Emily, Thomas, Grace, James, Chloe and Oliver, who she adored and was so proud of. Loved daughter of the late Margaret and Henry Rodgers of Dunedin. Messages to 19 Davidson Street, Ashburton 7700. A Mass to celebrate Dee's life will be held at the Church of the Holy Name, Sealy Street, Ashburton, on Thursday, May 2, commencing at 11.00am, followed by private interment. Dee has asked people to wear her favourite colour red. A Recitation of the Rosary will be held at our Chapel, Cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Wednesday, May 1, commencing at 7.00pm.

Rest In Peace







Published in The Press from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019

