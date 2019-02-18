Dean LIVINGSTON

LIVINGSTON, Dean Charles:
On February 15, 2019. Suddenly at home, Ashburton. Aged 57 years. Loved soulmate and husband of Janelle. Much loved Dad of Brooke and Tobie, Michelle and Dave, and treasured Grandad of Hazel, Wolfe, and George. Messages to the Livingston family, c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A service for Dean will be held at the Hotel Ashburton, Racecourse Rd, on Wednesday, February 20, commencing at 1.30pm. Followed by private cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium.

Published in The Press on Feb. 18, 2019
