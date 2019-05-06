Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dawn JOHNSTON. View Sign Death Notice

JOHNSTON,

Dawn Irene (nee Loveday):

Sunrise 31.08.1943

Sundown 03.05.2019

With aching hearts and much sadness, we wish to let our family and friends know Dawn slipped away in such a naturally beautifully serene way so typical of the graceful person she was throughout life. The struggle is over and now at peace. Even in death you still had the film star looks and beautiful smile that melted hearts. Dearly loved wife to Del, an inseparable couple, devoted and loving mother and mother-in-law to Saara and Joe, Philip and Farah. Dawn selflessly gave so much of herself to others and neither asked for or expected anything in return. An Honorary Rotarian recognised by Rotary International as a multiple Paul Harris Fellow honouree. Also a long time member of Inner Wheel International Womens Organisation and recognised by them as an Honoured Active Member. Heartfelt thanks and gratitude go to all the many, many people locally and worldwide who during the past 23 months visited, sent messages, phone calls, cards, emails, texts, gifts, baking, walked the journey, held her hand, massaged her body and kept her company. You were her daily dose of Vitamin F. A very special expression of eternal gratitude to the nurses and management at Dove Hospice and St Andrews. Donations in Dawns name to Dove Hospice 207a Riddell Road, Glendowie, Auckland 1071. Dawn was a ray of sunshine and will be affectionally remembered. Embroidery, hand- crafts, flowers, colour were all part of her identity and her wish was for you to please wear bright colours at her service. A celebration of Dawn's life will be held at St Columba Presbyterian Church, 480 Ti Rakau Drive, Botany, Auckland 2013, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 2.00pm.

State of Grace East

09 5270366



JOHNSTON,Dawn Irene (nee Loveday):Sunrise 31.08.1943Sundown 03.05.2019With aching hearts and much sadness, we wish to let our family and friends know Dawn slipped away in such a naturally beautifully serene way so typical of the graceful person she was throughout life. The struggle is over and now at peace. Even in death you still had the film star looks and beautiful smile that melted hearts. Dearly loved wife to Del, an inseparable couple, devoted and loving mother and mother-in-law to Saara and Joe, Philip and Farah. Dawn selflessly gave so much of herself to others and neither asked for or expected anything in return. An Honorary Rotarian recognised by Rotary International as a multiple Paul Harris Fellow honouree. Also a long time member of Inner Wheel International Womens Organisation and recognised by them as an Honoured Active Member. Heartfelt thanks and gratitude go to all the many, many people locally and worldwide who during the past 23 months visited, sent messages, phone calls, cards, emails, texts, gifts, baking, walked the journey, held her hand, massaged her body and kept her company. You were her daily dose of Vitamin F. A very special expression of eternal gratitude to the nurses and management at Dove Hospice and St Andrews. Donations in Dawns name to Dove Hospice 207a Riddell Road, Glendowie, Auckland 1071. Dawn was a ray of sunshine and will be affectionally remembered. Embroidery, hand- crafts, flowers, colour were all part of her identity and her wish was for you to please wear bright colours at her service. A celebration of Dawn's life will be held at St Columba Presbyterian Church, 480 Ti Rakau Drive, Botany, Auckland 2013, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 2.00pm.State of Grace East09 5270366 Published in The Press on May 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers