Davison Butler (David):

Peacefully at Dunedin Hospital on Friday, February 15, 2019 aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Noeline for 58 years, much loved Dad of Simeon and Julia, Jane and Peter Boyd, Julie Cairns and Steve Gee, Loved Granddad of Leilani; and Bella,

"Farewell old boy"

A special thank you to all of David's carers and the medical staff at Dunstan and Dunedin hospitals for their wonderful care and support. A service to celebrate David's life will be held at his home, 37 Fruitgrowers Road, Clyde, on Tuesday, February 19, at 11.00am. Followed by a private cremation. Messages to PO Box 51, Clyde 9341.







Published in The Press on Feb. 18, 2019

