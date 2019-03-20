TAYLOR, David Ross:
On March 16, 2019, after a brave battle, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 65 years. Cherished husband of Rosemary, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Anthea and Jared, Charlotte and Jason, Cameron and Emily, proud grandfather of Lucas, Parker, and Audrey. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late David Taylor, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service for David will be held in our �Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Friday, March 22, at 11.00am. Please Note Change of Venue and Time.
Published in The Press on Mar. 20, 2019