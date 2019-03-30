SPICER, David Vernon:
Slipped away peacefully on March 29, 2019, at Oakwoods Retirement Village, in his 85th year. Father of Deborah, Richard, Philip and Christopher. To honour David's wishes a private family goodbye will be held in Christchurch. Messages to Deborah Fitton, PO Box 2107, Stoke, Nelson 8041.
Published in The Press on Mar. 30, 2019