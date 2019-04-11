MURPHY, David William
Raymond (Dave):
On April 9, 2019, peacefully surrounded by his loving family and partner at Burwood Hospital; aged 66 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Lynette, loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Lynley, Lisa and Julian, Kylie, and Kelly and Murray. Adored granddad of Josh, Blake, Logan, Kadin; Alisha, Bradley, Ava; and Sienna. Dearly loved partner of Lyn Roberts and loved by Debs and Pete, Steven, and Jack; Jacob and Susanne, and Zania. Special thanks to all the staff at B1, Burwood Hospital. Messages to the Murphy family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kidney Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Funeral Service will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Tomorrow (Friday), at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Apr. 11, 2019