Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Raymond (Dave):

On April 9, 2019, peacefully surrounded by his loving family and partner at Burwood Hospital; aged 66 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Lynette, loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Lynley, Lisa and Julian, Kylie, and Kelly and Murray. Adored granddad of Josh, Blake, Logan, Kadin; Alisha, Bradley, Ava; and Sienna. Dearly loved partner of Lyn Roberts and loved by Debs and Pete, Steven, and Jack; Jacob and Susanne, and Zania. Special thanks to all the staff at B1, Burwood Hospital. Messages to the Murphy family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kidney Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Funeral Service will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Tomorrow (Friday), at 2.00pm.







MURPHY, David WilliamRaymond (Dave):On April 9, 2019, peacefully surrounded by his loving family and partner at Burwood Hospital; aged 66 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Lynette, loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Lynley, Lisa and Julian, Kylie, and Kelly and Murray. Adored granddad of Josh, Blake, Logan, Kadin; Alisha, Bradley, Ava; and Sienna. Dearly loved partner of Lyn Roberts and loved by Debs and Pete, Steven, and Jack; Jacob and Susanne, and Zania. Special thanks to all the staff at B1, Burwood Hospital. Messages to the Murphy family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kidney Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Funeral Service will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Tomorrow (Friday), at 2.00pm. Published in The Press on Apr. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers