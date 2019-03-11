MONSON, David George:
Passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, March 9, 2019; aged 81. Dearly loved husband of Eleanor for 59 years; and father and father-in-law of Mark and Beverley, Natoya, Paul and Katherine, Stuart and Nyree. Treasured Granddad of Frances, Michael, Joshua, Ashleigh, Jared, Connor and Dale. Memorial Service Saturday March 16, at 2.00pm – St Albans Uniting Parish, 260 Knowles Street. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Red Cross. Messages to the Monson family c/- Academy Funeral Services, PO Box 11101, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019